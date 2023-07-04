I don't own an iPad but with $80 off I'm tempted by this 4 July deal

Today kicks off the anticipated 4th of July sales and Apple fans are in for a treat. We've found a pretty great deal on the 9th-Gen iPad, with 256GB of storage and a 10.2-inch display. This Apple tablet has an impressive $80 discount through Amazon, which brings the total price down to only $399.

The 9th-Gen edition of the entry-level iPad went on sale in 2021, and what really sets it apart from the previous version is the larger storage capacity, allowing a generous amount of space for all of your digital media including games, photos, and movies. This model also boasts Apple's TrueTone tech, allowing the screen to adjust to any ambient lighting, plus an upgraded camera growing to 12MP with Apple's Center Stage features, first seen on the 2020 iPad Pro.

You might need to be fast if you want to grab this 4th of July saving, especially if you're in need of one of the best iPads for video editing and media sharing. Should you hold off until the upcoming Apple Prime deals? It's an option for sure, but there's always the risk of a product going out of stock from high demand. We think this deal is definitely worth snapping up, and the 9th-gen iPad is a great tablet for general use.

iPad 9th gen 10.2” WiFi 256GB

Was: $479

Now: $399 at Amazon

Save: $80 Overview: The Apple iPad 9th gen was released only 2 years ago and is a perfect companion for media enthusiasts who might want a lot of storage for apps and photos but can't be dealing with the hassle of the cloud. The large display is great for browsing, and the dual camera is decent too! Key features: Aside from its hefty storage capacity, this iPad shines in other areas including Price history: The iPad 9th gen 10.2 (2021) retails on average at around $450, but the last time we saw it drop below the current price of $399 was in March 2023 when Amazon was selling it for $10 cheaper at just $389. Price comparison: Apple: $479 | Best Buy: $479.99 Reviews: We gave the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) a 4-star 8 out of 10 review when we tested it last year, with only minor faults that included a lack of USB-type-C support, plus a lacklustre rear camera. It also doesn't have support for the Apple Pencil 2, so keep that in mind if you're looking for any accessories to pair with this low-cost iPad.



