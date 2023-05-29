This is the best iPad deal you're gonna get this Memorial Day

Memorial Day hasn't exactly given us the deals we were hoping for on creative kit. There have been discounts around, but in general they're nothing we haven't seen before. For our money, the best deal you're going to get on an iPad this Memorial Day is this $499.99 iPad Air (M1), reduced from $599.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of $100 on a really decent iPad and is the lowest price we've seen it.

We have seen the price drop down to $499.99 before, in fact it's been consistently dropping around once a month on Amazon. But it's still worth snapping this deal up when you see it at this low.

The saving is available on Starlight, Purple and Pink iPad Airs, which have the M1 chip, meaning they're lightning fast and well-equipped to deal with anything from streaming to more demanding creative workflows (although we recommend the Pro or a model with more storage than the 64GB on offer here if you're planning to do a lot of video editing or 3D work on your iPad).

iPad Air (2022)

Was: $599.99

Now: $499.99 at Amazon

Save: $100



Overview: This is the lowest price we've seen for the M1 2022 iPad Air. Sure, it's been seen before a few times, but if you've been holding out for this model then it's a good time to buy.



Key features: You get 64GB of storage, which is the smallest of the two in this line-up (the other is 256GB but will cost you almost $200 more). There's an ample 10.9-inch screen, perfect for streaming or creative work, and of course you get the brilliant M1 chip, which changed the game for the iPad's speed and performance.



Price history: This price has been spotted about once a month recently, but it's never gone lower.



Price comparison: $499.99 at Best Buy | $599.99 at B&H Photo



Reviews: In our iPad Air (5th Gen 2022) review, we saw that there is increasingly little to differentiate it from the iPad Pro. The M1 chip means it's got all the power most creatives will need, and unless you need the bigger screen of the 12.9-inch Pro, you'll save yourself money by going for the Air instead. We gave it a brilliant 4.5 stars out of 5.



Not totally convinced? Have a gander at the deals we've found for you below...