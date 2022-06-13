4 games we want to see at rumoured Nintendo Direct event

Nintendo Direct looks set for 29 June, according to one industry insider. We've come to know June as the month when the major video game brands pitch their games and hardware for the next year, and we've already had updates from Sony PlayStation and Microsoft for Xbox. Nintendo is the biggie left to go, and blogger and writer for Sony Santa Monica, Alanah Pearce, has the inside scoop: 29 June.

While it's hearsay for the moment, we can't help but speculate about what gaming goodies Nintendo may have up its sleeve.

This is an educated guess on Pearce (opens in new tab)'s part but she has insider knowledge of the industry and how these things play out. You can watch her Twitch stream (opens in new tab) from the recent Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase (opens in new tab), where she makes her pitch. But it's a guess backed by other Nintendo fans and sites (see below), who also pose 28 or 29 June for the new Nintendo Direct. Either way, the hype is building.

The information is accurate. The window of airing is either June 28 or June 29 -- may depend on time zone/regional location. It was never planned for the coming week. It's been slated for late June for many, many weeks. This is not the result of a delay. It's as planned. https://t.co/XPIFkZqQchJune 13, 2022 See more

Every year we are treated to at least three Nintendo Direct events, where we get an exclusive insight into what Nintendo games, software, consoles and accessories are in the works. The last Direct event was in February so fans think we might be due an update from Nintendo – but what can you expect to see at the event? Let's take a look at what we'd love to see.

01. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Pokémon)

It's no secret that there's a brand new Pokémon game on the way, however, we're yet to find out the game's release date. The upcoming Scarlet and Violet games were announced back in February when we got our first look at the game's starter Pokémon (which coincidentally look a little bit like Donald Duck).

Xenoblade Chronicles is one of the biggest franchises for Switch, can we expect the sequel soon? (Image credit: Nintendo)

02. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is scheduled for 29 July release so it should absolutely make the Nintendo Direct in June, if there is one. This open-world sci-fi RPG series is set to double-down on the things fans love, for example expanding the party size to seven for even larger co-op play. There will also be a new combo system to support the larger team size so players can join together into even larger forms, known as Ouroboros.

The sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild is real but will we see more gameplay this month? (Image credit: Nintendo)

03. Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

We've already had trailers of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 but the name hasn't been confirmed and we've yet to see gameplay walkthroughs. The game is now delayed until early 2023 but that shouldn't mean Nintendo will sleep on promoting the one game that can sell Switch consoles, or make people upgrade to a new Switch. Let's hope we see something this summer.

Bayonetta 3 has been in development for five years, will it make a rumoured June Nintendo Direct? (Image credit: Sega)

04. Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 was first confirmed all the way back in 2017, it feels like another life. This one is due this year and should feature all the wild guns 'n' high-kicking gameplay expected from the series. The series is renowned for its incredible character and creature designs, so from a creative viewpoint Bayonetta 3 could be one the year's highlights. Fingers crossed it actually releases this year.

