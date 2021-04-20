Kanye West's Yeezy x Gap logo is finally here (and we have questions)

Kanye West's collaboration with high street favourite Gap has been on the cards for a while now, and it seems the Yeezy x Gap mashup is about to become official. The logo design appears to have been revealed on legal documents – and we're a bit confused.

Almost a carbon copy of the current Gap logo, the Yeezy collab design (see it below) is a kind-of-rounded-square in the exact blue hue as the Gap iconography, with the letters 'YZY in Gap's signature typeface (check out our best free fonts if you're looking for typographical inspiration).

The new Yeezy/Gap logo (right) vs the current Gap logo (left) (Image credit: Gap/Yeezy/Future owns)

The logo seems to be the exact same design that Kanye shared on Twitter (below) last year. While it isn't clear whether the rapper designed it himself, the legal filings (reported by TMZ) suggest the collaboration will indeed look as he envisioned it back in June.

As for the design itself, we can't help but think it looks a little too... Gap? For a supposed collaboration, the logo looks curiously weighted towards just one of the brands. At first glance, it could easily be mistaken for Gap's logo, thanks to the identical colour and font. With the Yeezy logo (below) known for the strikethrough on the Z, could it not have been incorporated into this new design?

And what's with the shape? Being ever-so-slightly lopsided, the design as a whole has a generally imperfect appearance, but one that's too subtle to be immediately placeable. In short, it doesn't look entirely deliberate. Surely a little more commitment to the distortion would have resulted in something with more obvious swagger.

We're seeing little of the actual Yeezy logo in the new design (Image credit: Yeezy)

And while many a Kanye fan is excited about the collaboration itself, plenty of Twitter users are unconvinced by the logo. "Isn't it literally just the Gap logo?" one asks, while another replies, "Some dude got paid to type YZY instead of GAP."

Still, although it's hardly yielded one of the best logos of all time, we've no doubt the Gap/Yeezy partnership will prove highly lucrative for both brands. And hey, at least the new logo isn't trying to look too cool (we're looking at you, CIA). If you fancy embarking on your own logo design project, check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

