KFC designed a perfume. Yes, really

We're approaching the most important period of the year for perfume sales. It's the time when people are picking out Christmas gifts from the likes of Chanel, Gucci. Carolina Herrera... and KFC?

Yes, Colonel Sanders has concocted a perfume. If you want to smell like fried chicken this Christmas, Eau D’uardo is the way to go. Just look for the bottle that resembles a chicken drumstick (see our festive gift guide for creatives for other options).

Designed with the Jungle creative agency PS21, Eau D’uardo is being promoted with a spot that leans heavily into the typical tropes from luxury perfume ads. A couple dance, pout and perform acroyoga in Gran Canaria's Maspalomas dunes. A woman whispers in French. There's a horse.

I should clarify that the unisex fragrance may not smell as revolting as it may sound (or at least not quite). Produced by KFC Spain, it's not intended to smell of fried chicken after it's been cooked but of the herbs and spices from the Colonel's original batter recipe, including notes of bergamot, geranium, mandarin and pink pepper.

The name and the drumstick-shaped packaging design is a reference to KFC's hit doll/toy/Christmas tree decoration from last year... What? KFC also makes Christmas tree decorations? Yep, it sold 25,000 drumstick-shaped baubles in Spain last year. Randomly named 'Eduardo', the product became a viral meme.

The amusing campaign is a great example of long-term brand building and engagement, picking up on a viral hit from last year and taking it further while firmly associating the brand with the holiday season almost as if it were Freixenet, the Catalan cava brand whose annual end-of-year ads have long been a national event.

KFC has come up with several leftfield creative campaigns in recent years. It's been particularly focusing on gamers, turning Colonel Sanders into a buff combatant in Street Fighter 6 and even teasing one of the weirdest gaming consoles ever conceived.