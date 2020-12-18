Hilarious viral tweet will change how you see the KFC logo forever

By

Get a load of Colonel Sanders' body.

KFC video screenshot
We'll never see the bow tie again (Image credit: KFC)

He's one of the most recognisable fast food faces around, but have you wondered what Colonel Sanders' body looks like? (Strange question, we know.) A viral tweet is doing the rounds, which might completely transform your view of KFC's famous mascot. Have his (very tiny) arms and legs been right in front of us all along?

Twitter user Freddie Campion (below) recently revealed that his wife has always believed that the Colonel's black bow tie was in fact his tiny stick body – and now we simply can't unsee it. Many of the best logos carry hidden design secrets, but once you see them, they don't normally don't transform an image quite as dramatically as this.

If we're honest, we'll be filing this one under 'accidental but hilarious'. We're pretty sure the Colonel isn't supposed to have a MASSIVE, realistic head atop a tiny stick body. But that hasn't stop us chuckling at the sight of those miniature outstretched arms and legs – which look like they're about to give someone a hug (not very 2020), or do a little dance. The whole thing is bringing back fond memories of activating DK mode on Goldeneye for the N64 (Google it, Gen Z). 

And with over 400,000 likes and 60,000 retweets, bow tie-gate is proving to be quite the sizzling issue. Like us, it seems many Twitter users will never be able to erase the Colonel's tiny stick body from their memory bank:

And it seems the tweet has even opened up a conversation about an important wider issue. We are, of course, talking about mis-readings of other famous logos:

The discovery of Colonel Sanders' little legs is by no means the first time we've seen something brand new within a famous design – and it certainly won't be the last. Just yesterday, the internet went wild for this surprising playing card design secret. If you fancy checking out more logo design secrets, this mind-blowing infographic has over 50 of them. 

Read more:

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles