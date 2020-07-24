LA County's Covid-19 posters are gloriously creative

The design studio behind Barack Obama's HOPE campaign poster has been enlisted in the fight against COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. A series of posters has been designed to kickstart a new, grassroots initiative titled 'L.A. Mask Print Project', which aims to encourage the population to wear face masks in order to control the rising number of virus infections.

Featuring three characters, all masked up and set against the vibrant LA sky, the bilingual posters bear a tagline of 'Protect and Respect' (in both Spanish and English). They are free to use, and residents of LA County are encouraged to print them out and use them in business and residential windows. They certainly pack a punch, much like the designs found in our roundup of top poster designs.

In an Instagram post sharing the work (above), Studio Number One (who created the campaign pro bono) described the poster campaign as "positive way to encourage everyone to wear a face mask in public to prevent the spread of #COVID19, and also build grassroots-level support for this simple but life-saving act."

California is the state with the highest number of recorded cases of Coronavirus, and 69% of those cases are in people aged 49 and under, which explains why the art style of the attention-grabbing poster campaign is tailored for the younger residents of LA County. The design is youthful, stylised and lively, turning mask wearing into a positive act, and delivering its message in a super-clear way (unlike this Tesla movie poster design, which we just found super-confusing).

Artists are invited to contribute to the campaign by contacting garcetti.reply@lacity.org. Find out more, and print your poster here. If you don't have a mask yet, here's where to buy a face mask and how to make your own face mask.

