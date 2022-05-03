The best LEGO Star Wars Day deals this May the Fourth

May the 4th is with us here, and that means LEGO Star Wars Day deals throughout the known universe with big savings and freebies for fans. LEGO's own galactic event has free gifts and a range of new and hard-to-find sets. You can get a Lars Family Homestead Kitchen LEGO kit with orders of over $160 / £160 or an AT-SM with orders over $40 / £40. Meanwhile, LEGO VIP members can get double points and exclusive access to the new Lego Luke Skywalker Landspeeder.

Lego itself is only offering freebies and access to exclusive products rather than direct cash savings, but elsewhere in the galaxy, Amazon has up to 25% off a range of LEGO Star Wars kits. In the US, there's $31.99 off the Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon – now just $128 – a 1,351-piece gem with enough detail and moving parts to impress any fan. And if you want to recreate one of the franchise's most legendary scenes, there's $43 off the Return of The Jedi Death Star Final Duel Lego kit, down to $129.97.

If you don't have so much space to display your LEGO Star Wars Day collection, there are plenty of smaller pieces too. The perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, there's a 1,771-piece LEGO Yoda reduced from $99.99 to $80 or an AT-ST Raider reduced from $49.99 to $35.77.

There are deals at Amazon in the UK too, including £38 off the Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon and £10 a Darth Vader display helmet. The latter's a great decoration for a shelf or desk.

Free Lars Family Homestead Kitchen with orders over $160 at LEGO

Claim an extra addition to your LEGO Star Wars collection with this set that takes us inside the Lars family home on their moisture farm in the planet Tatooine's Jundland Wastes.



Free AT-SM with orders over $40 at LEGO

Lego's also offering a free AT-SM as a gift with any order over $40. But be quick; these offers end at midnight on 4 May. See LEGO's site for more offers.

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda: $99.99 $80 at Amazon

Save $19.99: Build Yoda out of this 1,771-piece set and create something really spectacular. Standing at over 41cm tall, it's a great challenge for anyone over 12 years old, and the posable parts will amuse you too.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship: $159.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $31.99: An essential addition to any collection and a true icon of the LEGO Star Wars universe, the Millennium Falcon comprises 1,351 pieces and comes with 7 LEGO Star Wars characters: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Boolio, D-O and BB-8.

Return of the Jedi Death Star Final Duel: $173.58 $129.97 at Amazon

Save $43.61: Re-enact perhaps the most famous Star Wars moment of all with this 775 piece set. The cabin has space for two minifigures and weapons storage, and you also get a speeder with 2 stud shooters and another with a clip for a blaster for extra play possibilities.

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider: $49.99 $35.77 at Amazon

Save $14.22: Short on space? This 540-piece LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider would look great on a desk or bookshelf, and you get four figures too: the Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian Raider minifigures. They come with arms.

May the Fourth LEGO Star Wars deals in the UK

Free Lars Family Homestead Kitchen with orders over £160 at LEGO

A special addition for any LEGO Star Wars collection can be yours free with any order over £160. Recreate the Lars family home on their moisture farm in the planet Tatooine's Jundland Wastes.



Free AT-SM with orders over £40 at LEGO

Lego's also offering a free AT-SM as a limited-time gift with any order over £40. Be quick; all Lego's Star Wars May the 4th deals end at midnight on the day itself. See LEGO's site for more offers.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship: £149.99 £111.99 at Amazon

Save $38: This Millennium Falcon model set has enough details to impress fans of any age, with rotating gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit.

Darth Vader display helmet: £59.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £10: Show your allegiance to the Dark Side with this impressive LEGO Darth Vader helmet recreated in gloriously menacing detail, with a display stand and name plate included.

Star Wars AT-AT Walker Toy 40th Anniversary Set: £139.99 £111.99 at Amazon

Save £28: This celebratory set is truly special and has 20 per cent off right now. Features include posable legs and head with an opening cockpit for the six minifigures – and spring loaded shooters.

Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Toy: £34.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £7: This set is packed with features including an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and two characters. It's a brilliant set for kids and adults alike – now under £30.

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £10: Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this replica X-Wing with opening cockpit and space for R2-D2 (included!) The wings can be switched to attack position with a button and there's retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters.

