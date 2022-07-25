Lenovo's excellent Thinkpad X1 gets a dramatic $1,930 price cut

Want to upgrade to a fantastic 2-in-1 tablet that doubles as a sleek laptop but haven't found an affordable option yet? Luckily for you we've discovered this amazing deal over on Lenovo where its excellent Thinkpad X1 3rd gen tablet has a massive saving of $1,930.00. (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at $2,879, this saving of 67% is a fantastic deal on a renowned brand. The new price tag of $949 offers one of the lowest we've seen yet on a Lenovo. This device includes the 3k anti-reflective screen as well as a detachable keyboard. The Thinkpad X1 has an impressive 9.5 hour battery life, which alongside the sleek design, and weighing in at only three pounds, makes it the perfect device for those working on the go. It's no wonder the Thinkpad X1 series has earned itself a top spot as the best business laptop.

You have a decent drawing tablet with a 3k, 13-inch display

So what makes the ThinkPad X1 3rd Gen so great? If you're not familiar with 2-in-1 devices, they double up as both a tablet and a laptop. The ThinkPad X1 tablet comes with a detachable keyboard that easily pops on and off at your convenience dependant on how you're wanting to use your device.

By using the tablet screen alone, you have a decent drawing tablet with a 3k, 13-inch display (4k is ideal but this is still good), but by popping on the keyboard you have a compact and portable laptop. If you want to know our testing process for laptops and other workstations, check out our detailed guide.

The ThinkPad X1 also has a redesigned kickstand that includes two different angles. If you're looking to do some sketching or writing, the tablet doesn't include the pen itself. However, Lenovo is currently offering its Active Pen for 54% off right now, taking the price down from $49.99 to $22.99

ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 $2,879.00 $949

Save $1,930: US based buyers can grab the deal over on Lenovo. The Thinkpad X1 is a fantastic 2-in-1 product perfect for student and business work with its portable size and sleek 13-inch display.

Lenovo Active Pen $49.99 $22.99

Save $27: The Active Pen is the perfect accessory to go with the ThinkPad X1 tablet if you're looking to do some sketching or writing. Check out this saving on the Lenovo website

Not US based? Here are some great deals on the ThinkPad X1 tablet we've found for you today wherever you are in the world.

