Lenovo's updated ThinkPad laptops could be a very smart investment this year

CES 2020 saw Lenovo wow audiences when it revealed the world’s first ever 5G laptop – the Lenovo Yoga 5G. Over the past 12 months, it’s clear 5G has remained at the forefront of the Lenovo team’s minds, with its chief technical officer Daryl Cromer telling online crowds at CES 2021 that 5G will have a profound impact on our lives in the next five years, changing everything from learning environments to how people collaborate and use complex technology such as artificial intelligence, 8K video and augmented reality.

So with more 5G Lenovo products due to be announced this year, the Lenovo team took CES 2021 as the opportunity to kick things off, revealing four new ThinkPad X1 laptops, the line-up including an all-new ThinkPad 12 detachable 2-in1 tablet.

A popular choice among the design community in recent years, the ThinkPad has become known for it’s power and ability to the tackle complex tasks high-level content creators require from it. The ThinkPad P1 already features prominently in Creative Bloq’s picks of the best laptops for designers, and if the specs and first look at the new range are anything to go by, we’ve no doubt this impressive looking new line-up will soon follow suit.

First impressions lead us to want to take a much closer look at all four new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 devices. The whole range includes 5G-ready options if you want to go down the SIM route, and feature built-in Wi-Fi 6 for assured speed connectivity.

But the main attraction for us right now has got to be the new X1 Titanium Yoga. At just 11mm thick, this device is Lenovo’s thinnest yet – a whole 5mm thinner than the 2020 MacBook Air – and yet packs a whole lot of power under its wafer-thin hood. Looking at the specs (which include brand-new 11th Generation Core processors), we’ve no doubt this device could handle super complex tasks, and it do it all on a gorgeous looking 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio screen. Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that it’s a Yoga, so its 360-degree rotating hinge allows it to easily transform into a drawing tablet too.

Read more: