LG's new 'wireless' TV is ludicrously large

Big wall-mounted TVs can look great in the right place, but they still have one big problem: wires. Trailing cables really ruin the look if you need to connect the screen to an input such as a console or laptop.

LG reckons it's solved that issue with its new LG Signature OLED M 97M3. Yes, that 97 is the size in inches. It's truly massive. And the wires that would normally trail from the back now go into a remote hub called the Zero Connect Box, which transmits to the TV. The feat won an innovation award at CES 2023, but the price will rule it out as the best TV for PS5 for most people (though it may still slot right in to our best frame TV guide).

The LG 97M3 TV is not completely wireless because it still requires the most important cable of all: the power cord. But all other connections, such as HDMI, go into the new Zero Connect Box. LG says this remote hub transmits a signal at a speed that's over three times faster than Wi-Fi 6E at up to 10 metres from the TV.

If you have a power socket conveniently located behind the screen, the result will be no cables ruining the look of the enormous 4K OLED TV on the wall. Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Development Division, says in the press release: "As well as delivering the ultimate viewing experience on an ultra-large screen, our first-of-its-kind wireless LG SIGNATURE OLED M presents customers with a new level of freedom in arranging their living spaces.”

The LG 97M3 OLED TV is designed to look sleek mounted on a wall (Image credit: LG)

The OLED TV is already available in South Korea and is expected to reach the UK next month and other markets later in the year. But if you like the look of it, start preparing your budget now. LG says the UK price will be £27,999.99 (around $35,500). Smaller 83-inch and 77-inch OLED evo models will be relative bargains at £7,999.99 and £5,999.99 respectively.

The product shows how much LG continues to innovate in screen design, sometimes with weird and wonderful proposals such as its portable touchscreen briefcase monitor. See our pick of the best TV deals below if you're looking for something in a different price range, or check out our pick of the best laptops for watching movies.