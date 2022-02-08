This stunning LG gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever

No gaming setup is complete without a good monitor. In an age of increasingly breath-taking game visuals, it's vital to have a monitor that can capture vivid colours, fluid movement and really immerse you in your favourite games. The 27-inch LG UltraGear is just such a monitor and right now you can get $100 off it at Amazon, where it's just $279.99, down from $379.99. This is Amazon's lowest ever price on this monitor.

The LG UltraGear is a superb gaming monitor. Its 27-inch QHD IPS display can produce rich colours and sharp visuals, has a wide viewing angle and has a 1ms response time to help you beat boss level opponents. The Ultragear is also certified G-Sync compatible by NVIDIA, adding one of these powerful processors can boost your gaming experience even further by eliminating screen tearing and minimising stutter.

Currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, you could do a lot worse than the LG UltraGear if you're questing for a great new gaming monitor. We've also found a great deal on the same monitor for UK games, jump down to see that. Want to browse more options and find the right monitor for your gaming setup? Check out our guide to the best gaming monitor.

LG gaming monitor deal: US

LG UltraGear 27-inch: $379.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $100: The LG UltraGear is sure to boost your gaming experience with its great visuals, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and 1ms response times. This is the lowest price we've seen on this 27-inch monitor.

LG gaming monitor deal: UK

LG UltraGear 27-inch: £439.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £140: UK gamers can also save a decent amount on this excellent gaming monitor. This is a great price from Amazon on the UltraGear, we recommend snapping it up.

Not in the US or the UK? Below you'll find the best deals on LG gaming monitors wherever you are in the world...

Today's best LG UltraGear gaming monitor deals £1,303 View Reduced Price £1,499 £1,399 View £1,399.97 View Show More Deals

