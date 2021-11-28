Live
Apple Watch Cyber Monday live blog: all the best Apple Watch price cuts
Apple Watch deals sell out fast, so don't delay.
The Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals are already starting to appear, and for now they seem pretty similar to those that popped up over Black Friday. We're hoping that there are more bargains to come though, and we'll be wading through them to offer you up the best deals the internet has to offer.
The Apple Watch deals have been pretty impressive so far, with discounts to be had even on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7, which has been a very unexpected but pleasant surprise. The biggest issue with Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals is they sell out fast, which is why we're tracking all of them live on this page.
Below you'll find a live feed of all the best deals as they land, plus a round up directly underneath of the top offers and links to the retailers hosting the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals. For discounts across the Apple range, head over to our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals available now. And if you're after another highly sought-after product, that also sells out quickly, see our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday live blog. For now though, watch this space for the best Apple Watch deals.
Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals: US
- Amazon: Savings on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE
- Target: Various models on offer, with the Apple Watch 3 going for $199
- B&H Photo: Pre-order the Apple Watch Nike Series 7
- Adorama: Lots on offer, including the Apple Watch 3 for $209
- Crutchfield: No Apple Watches, but some decent charge stations
- Best Buy: Just $199 for an Apple Watch 3, plus more great savings
Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals: UK
Hold the phone! We've just spotted an even better deal for UK readers. Very is offering the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) for just £349. This one has a midnight case and sports band, and it's looking very tempting indeed.
First up, let's take a look at the Watch everyone is talking about – the brand new Apple Watch Series 7. This Watch is a real good-looker, and it can do a lot of things. We mean a lot. I mean, who would've thought even a decade a go that we'd soon be able to buy a Watch that can measure blood/oxygen levels, take an ECG, receive a phone call AND act as your credit card?
Anyway, in the UK, Amazon is offering up the Apple Watch 7 in a range of colours for £379 – that's £20 off. We must stress that this Watch only came out in October, so it's really a surprise to be seeing any discounts on it at all.
In the US, Amazon has also knocked $19 off the Apple Watch Series 7, when you buy it in the clover. It now costs $379.99 – down from $399.
Both deals are on GPS models, though, so you'll have to pay more if you want to be able to leave your iPhone at home.
Hello and welcome to our live blog! As we all recover from the excitement of Black Friday, we've got our eyes firmly set on Cyber Monday. We're crossing our fingers that retailers will be offering up a whole new set of deals to tempt shoppers around the world.
And that's where we come in. We'll be sifting through the Apple Watch offers, to tell you which ones to watch, which to snap up immediately and which aren't worth your time. And yes, there are bound to be plenty of Apple Watch puns along the way. For now, though, sit back and enjoy as we endeavour to find your perfect Watch.
