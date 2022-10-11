Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) If you really really really want that i7-11800H processor and the slightly more powerful GeForce RTX 3050 Ti but don't want to pay a grand for it, you do have options, and this one might be the best I've spotted so far. The Acer Nitro 5 is now at a best-ever price of $749.99 (opens in new tab), down $180 from $929.99. It looks really cool too with that red-on-black colour scheme, which doesn't hurt...

(Image credit: ASUS) Good Prime Day news for US-based gamers! The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop is now only $699.99, down from $899.99 (opens in new tab). That is the best-ever price we've recorded for this model, which comes with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, the powerful GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The Intel Core i7 version is also discounted (now $949.99, was $1,099.99), but this is one of the best US gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far this Prime Early Access sale.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) And here's the mighty Apple iBook enjoying its 15 minutes of fame in 2001's Legally Blonde. Rest in power, iBook. It was real.

(Image credit: Lenovo) I'm not gonna leave my UK friends out of a good Chromebook deal! Some of my best friends are in the UK (I'm also in the UK, so that makes sense). The Lenovo Chromebook S345 is now only £159.99 at Amazon, down 41 (forty-one) per cent from £269.99 (opens in new tab). That's the best price we've ever recorded for this laptop, which like all good Chromebooks, does everything you need (if you don't need too much). It's got good battery life, a Full HD screen and weighs only 1.48kg, so won't crush your legs as you work on the sofa. That's always a plus, right?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Speaking of HP and blockbusters, here's an HP laptop appearing in 2010's The A-Team.

(Image credit: HP) For the budget-conscious among you, or just those looking for a no-frills laptop for home or school, we've spotted quite a few nice Chromebook deals already. My first US pick from those would be the HP Chromebook 14-inch, now only $209.99 (was $289.99) (opens in new tab). That's a genuinely good deal on a quality brand in HP. It's not quite as low as it was during Prime Day in July, but still a really decent deal. It runs on ChromeOS and relies on cloud storage, so obviously won't have a large hard drive or help you edit a blockbuster movie, but it does everything you need from an everyday laptop. And $209.99 is honestly like, what, five coffees? Low stock alert though! There's only 2 left in stock on Amazon, so move fast if you want one (or two).

(Image credit: LG) If you like LG and live in the UK, you'll like this one. LG is running a Prime Day sale on its line of LG gram laptops, and for us, the headline item is the 14-inch Intel Evo Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, which is a full third off today, down to £799 from £1,199 (opens in new tab). That gives you a top laptop with excellent battery life for a mid-spec price, which is a pretty decent deal, I have to say. It's ultralight, has Windows Hello login, lots and lots of ports (those are rare nowadays, you know) and a 1920 x 1200 screen in that nice movie-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio.

(Image credit: Microsoft) If you're in the UK, we've got good news for you too. One of our favourite recent laptops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, is on offer right now. The 32GB Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD storage is now only £1,989, or a whopping £490 off (opens in new tab). That's obviously the best price we've seen for this high-spec laptop, which as our recent review detailed can handle demanding visual work and gaming with ease. Of course, not everyone needs the full beans (or will struggle to pay two grand for a laptop), but the base spec, the Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage model, is also a great laptop. And yes, that is also on offer, with 21% off, down to £1,139 from £1,449 (opens in new tab).