Live
Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less
Get the laptop you need for less in the Amazon Early Access sale.
Welcome to our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals live blog. Yes, it's back for another go this year. Not content with one Prime Day a year, Amazon has launched the Prime Early Access Sale for today and tomorrow, 11 and 12 October. And we're here to help you track down the best deals among the mayhem.
Almost everyone needs a laptop, be it for work, graphic design, filmmaking or indeed gaming. The best ones now can do everything that large desktops used to only do. But portable powerhouses like that don't come cheap, which is why Amazon's Early Access Sale is an excellent opportunity to save some money. And if your demands are simpler, and you only need a laptop for school or lighter tasks, the choice can be overwhelming and confusing, and you don't want to end up with a disappointing machine. That's why we'll be doing our best to find the best deals on affordable laptops that are actually good too.
Not sure what laptop you need? We've got all the guides for you. Need one for photo editing or visual work? Check out the best laptops for photo-editing. Want a portable gaming monster? Check out our list of the best laptops for gaming. Need a budget-friendly Chromebook? We've got the best Chromebooks too.
Best laptop Amazon sale deals: US
- MacBook Air (M1, 2020): Save $200 – now only $799 (opens in new tab)
- HP Chromebook 14-inch: Save 28% – was $289.99, now $209.99 (opens in new tab)
- ASUS TUF Gaming F17: Save $200 – was $899.99, now only $699.99 (opens in new tab)
MacBook Air (M1, 2020):
$999 $799 (opens in new tab)
Save $200: This is the lowest price we've ever recorded for the M1-chipped MacBook Air. It's not the newest MacBook Air, but with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, it's still extremely good. You also get a choice of gold, silver and grey to match your desk/chair/clothes/pet.
Best laptop Amazon sale deals: UK
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Save £490 – now £1,989 (opens in new tab)
- LG gram 14-inch: Save £400 – now only £799 (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: Save £170 – now a best-ever price of £399.99 (opens in new tab)
If you really really really want that i7-11800H processor and the slightly more powerful GeForce RTX 3050 Ti but don't want to pay a grand for it, you do have options, and this one might be the best I've spotted so far. The Acer Nitro 5 is now at a best-ever price of $749.99 (opens in new tab), down $180 from $929.99.
It looks really cool too with that red-on-black colour scheme, which doesn't hurt...
Good Prime Day news for US-based gamers! The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop is now only $699.99, down from $899.99 (opens in new tab). That is the best-ever price we've recorded for this model, which comes with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, the powerful GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The Intel Core i7 version is also discounted (now $949.99, was $1,099.99), but this is one of the best US gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far this Prime Early Access sale.
And here's the mighty Apple iBook enjoying its 15 minutes of fame in 2001's Legally Blonde. Rest in power, iBook. It was real.
Here's a big'un.
On Amazon UK, you can now get the 2022 MacBook Pro with the M2 chip for £1,196.47, down from £1,349 (opens in new tab)! That's the lowest-ever price we've seen for this MacBook Pro, which is one the most powerful laptops (opens in new tab) you can buy right now.
This price applies to the 13-inch, 256GB storage model, and weirdly only the silver model. The space grey comes in at a slightly higher £1,225, while the 512GB version is also discounted, now £1,399 (down 10% from £1,549) (opens in new tab). You don't get discounts very often on Apple products, so if you're in the market for a MacBook that can do everything and then some, I'd gently suggest you get moving.
I'm not gonna leave my UK friends out of a good Chromebook deal! Some of my best friends are in the UK (I'm also in the UK, so that makes sense).
The Lenovo Chromebook S345 is now only £159.99 at Amazon, down 41 (forty-one) per cent from £269.99 (opens in new tab). That's the best price we've ever recorded for this laptop, which like all good Chromebooks, does everything you need (if you don't need too much). It's got good battery life, a Full HD screen and weighs only 1.48kg, so won't crush your legs as you work on the sofa. That's always a plus, right?
Speaking of HP and blockbusters, here's an HP laptop appearing in 2010's The A-Team.
For the budget-conscious among you, or just those looking for a no-frills laptop for home or school, we've spotted quite a few nice Chromebook deals already. My first US pick from those would be the HP Chromebook 14-inch, now only $209.99 (was $289.99) (opens in new tab). That's a genuinely good deal on a quality brand in HP. It's not quite as low as it was during Prime Day in July, but still a really decent deal.
It runs on ChromeOS and relies on cloud storage, so obviously won't have a large hard drive or help you edit a blockbuster movie, but it does everything you need from an everyday laptop. And $209.99 is honestly like, what, five coffees?
Low stock alert though! There's only 2 left in stock on Amazon, so move fast if you want one (or two).
If you like LG and live in the UK, you'll like this one. LG is running a Prime Day sale on its line of LG gram laptops, and for us, the headline item is the 14-inch Intel Evo Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, which is a full third off today, down to £799 from £1,199 (opens in new tab). That gives you a top laptop with excellent battery life for a mid-spec price, which is a pretty decent deal, I have to say.
It's ultralight, has Windows Hello login, lots and lots of ports (those are rare nowadays, you know) and a 1920 x 1200 screen in that nice movie-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio.
If you're in the UK, we've got good news for you too. One of our favourite recent laptops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, is on offer right now. The 32GB Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD storage is now only £1,989, or a whopping £490 off (opens in new tab). That's obviously the best price we've seen for this high-spec laptop, which as our recent review detailed can handle demanding visual work and gaming with ease.
Of course, not everyone needs the full beans (or will struggle to pay two grand for a laptop), but the base spec, the Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage model, is also a great laptop. And yes, that is also on offer, with 21% off, down to £1,139 from £1,449 (opens in new tab).
Hi, this is Erlingur, Creative Bloq’s Tech Review Editor. I’ll be with you today, hunting down and sharing the best Prime Day laptop deals with you all. Let’s start with a doozy for our US friends: the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is going for $799, with $200 off (opens in new tab) today and tomorrow. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever recorded for this model! While it’s not the latest MacBook Air, it’s still a highly capable machine, and at this price you can actually get an Apple laptop at a similar price to an equivalent-spec PC laptop, and that doesn’t happen often…
And UK folks, we’ve got something coming up for you too…
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.