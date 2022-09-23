The Logitech G Cloud is here – and gamers aren't sure what to think

Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the much-rumoured Switch Pro for years now, with the darned thing yet to materialise in any way, shape or form. In the meantime, rival brands have been jumping on the handheld hype train – and the latest passenger is, somewhat surprisingly, Logitech.

The company has just unveiled the Logitech G Cloud, its new handheld games console. Like the recently released Steam Deck, it promises next-gen console performance in a tiny package – but gamers already have one or two, er, existential questions about the device. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

The new console in all its glory (Image credit: Logitech)

Launching on 17 October, the Logitech G Cloud (opens in new tab) is an Android-based machine featuring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming. At 463g and with a 1080p 16:9 display, the whole design is very Nintendo Switch-like.

But the most controversial aspect of the whole thing seems to be the price. At $299.99, this thing ain't cheap. And as many have pointed out, there are alternative gaming setups, such as a Nintendo Switch (complete with TV dock, of course) available for the same price or less.

But perhaps most notably, it's quite possible that you already have an alternative to the Logitech G Cloud in your pocket. Indeed, with most Android smartphones compatible with of playing Xbox Cloud Gaming, and a controller like the Backbone One available for around $99, some gamers are struggling to find justification for the Logitech G Cloud's existence.

2022 had seen some terrible gadgets but when it comes to being totally pointless , this wins hands down! 😂😂😂😂😂 #wtaf #gaming #LogitechGCloud If you have a phone there is no point in this. At all. 🎮https://t.co/i5JcTq2iAySeptember 22, 2022 See more

No thanks Logitech I’m good 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/TEyKF5CIb7September 21, 2022 See more

No cap or anything, but I honestly don’t see the point of the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld! Is it just me?Seriously though, what is the point of it? Especially when you can get a BackBone One for £100! Am I missing something?September 22, 2022 See more

Of course, we should at least give the Logitech G Cloud the change to prove itself before throwing cold water over the fact of its mere existence. For one thing, most smartphones don't feature a 7-inch display (although some do (opens in new tab)). Still, it's already looking like an uphill battle for the device to earn its place next to the Nintendo Switches of the world.

