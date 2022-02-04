Are these new Lord of the Rings posters genius – or just frustrating?

We're edging closer and closer to the release of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series in September 2022. Just a few weeks ago, Amazon revealed the title sequence for the show, and now fans have been treated to a set of posters – but not all is as it seems.

We presume that the 23 posters reveal which characters are in the show. However, each design only shows the character's hands. The fantastical collection has left fans wracking their brains over who they could be, and many have flooded Twitter with their thoughts on the design. You can also create magical posters like these with one of the best online poster makers.

We think that these posters are genius, and slightly frustrating, as they give fans an insight into what the show might look like without giving too much away. It's surprising how much personality can be conveyed through such a small portion of the body – we could probably guess the villain of the series already (that black sword has 'baddie' written all over it). With so many hands in the posters, there are plenty of rings to be seen, which is obviously very apt for the series.

The Lord of the Rings franchise has always had a huge fanbase, meaning that this series has been gaining quite a lot of attention already. It seems many users over on Twitter love the designs, with one tweeting, "The poster is a hit already," and another responded, "Crying, throwing up and sobbing" (apparently, that's a good reaction). One user hilariously replied to the posters, "Now do their feet," but we're hoping we don't have to ever see those versions.

If anyone needs me, I will be living inside these poster images of LOTR, Rings of Power until September.That is all. https://t.co/0eZU1OwYlw pic.twitter.com/8BxyNlOY4SFebruary 3, 2022 See more

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT BABY https://t.co/LuJ8JzBfikFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Color me excited. https://t.co/5WFMtSJ6P0February 3, 2022 See more

We'll have to wait for the next trailer or poster to see what the characters look like, but considering it was just a couple of weeks ago that the official title sequence was released, we hope we don't have to wait long. If you're hoping to upgrade your viewing set up ahead of the show's release, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs.

