Today is a great day to buy a MacBook Air – it just got a surprise discount on Amazon

By Kerrie Hughes
published

Get Apple's lightweight laptop for less.

A product shot of the 2020 MacBook Air on a colourful background with the words top deal
If you've been wanting to invest in a new Apple laptop for a while, now's the time to buy. In a surprise deal, Amazon UK is selling the 2020 MacBook Air for just £879.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a whole £120 off the retail price and just £5 more than the lowest price we've seen this model at since November last year. 

In the US? There's a similar deal at Adorama, offering $100 off the same 2020 MacBook Air model, now just $899 (opens in new tab)

This model comes complete with Apple's all-powerful M1 chip, which has since been upgraded but can still handle even the most complex of tasks with ease. And weighing in at just 1.29kg, you can comfortably take and use it wherever you need to go. Want more Apple deals? Don't miss our round of the best early Apple Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals 

2020 MacBook Air: £999 £879.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 12%: One of the best MacBook Air deals we've seen in a while now, grab this super powerful 2020 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for almost £120 off the retail price!

2020 MacBook Air: $999 $899 on Adorama (opens in new tab)
Save $100: In the US, it's tech superstore Adorama that has come up with the MacBook Air goods. This 2020 version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD currently has an impressive $100 off the retail price. 

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best MacBook deals in your area:

