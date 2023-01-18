Forget the new MacBook Pro, it's the charging cable fans are talking about

Just as we expected, Apple dropped two new MacBook Pro models yesterday, finally bringing the M2 Pro and M2 Max chip to that brilliant 2021 design. As always, fans have spent the last 24 hours digging out every last detail – and uncovering a few subtle yet delightful design touches.

Top of that list appears to be the addition of colour-matching MagSafe cables. Yep, much like the iMac's co-ordinated keyboard and mouse, the cable now matches the body of the machine itself – and fans of the Space Grey model are rejoicing. It's the little things, right? (If you don't fancy waiting, check out the best MacBook Pro deals available now.)

Space Grey on Space Grey (Image credit: Apple)

Owners of the M2 MacBook Air have enjoyed colour-matching MagSafe cables since last year, but until now, Space Grey MacBook Pro were stuck with the contrasting white charger (I know, what could be worse?). But along with a super fast new chip and the best battery life ever in a Mac, Apple has finally added some colour-co-ordination to the MacBook Pro.

#Apple has finally color matched the MagSafe cable for the #MacBookPro. Space gray people rejoice! Hopefully we’ll have this for the iPhone USB-C cable this year too.January 17, 2023 See more

I NEED IT https://t.co/6vXI6oOkXiJanuary 18, 2023 See more

Indeed, there aren't many brands that could spawn a news article by changing the colour of its charging cable – but this is Apple, one of the company's most renowned for its attention to detail when to design. Not that it always gets it right – Apple's worst ever design crime is still haunting us to this day.