This is the biggest 2020 MacBook Pro saving right now

We've found good savings on Apple products from various retailers recently, but this is easily be the best we've seen in the last few weeks. If you've been looking to get your hands on a MacBook Pro but haven't fancied paying the full price, then look no further than Best Buy where the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip is now only $949.99 down from $1,299.99. (opens in new tab)

This huge saving of $350 is one of the biggest we've seen on this particular MacBook Pro since the last Black Friday event. The discount means this fantastic MacBook released in 2020 is under $1k which is pretty significant as we rarely see this model below that general price. Alongside the great discount itself, if you purchase from Best Buy today both new and returning subscribers will also get up to 6 months of Apple Music and Apple TV+ for free.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M1) $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350: With 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, this MacBook Pro is a great machine for creatives and designers looking for an efficient piece of equipment. Save nearly 30 per cent at Best Buy whilst stocks last.

Read our review if you want to know more the excellent 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1); alternatively you can check out our best student MacBook guide if you want some similar Apple laptop options with today's best prices.

Find some other fantastic deals on the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1) wherever you're based.

