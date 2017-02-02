Make your photos stand out with this powerful image editor

It takes a lot to make a photo stand out these days, but you can give your pictures the shine required to grab attention with Corel PaintShop Pro X9. This must-have photo editing program is on sale for just $39.99 (approx. £32).

When you're looking to give your photography an extra layer of polish, run them through Corel PaintShop Pro X9. This super-responsive photo editing app streamlines the process to apply effects and see exactly how they will look in real time. If you work with a team, the app makes it easy to snap screenshots and add annotations for quick collaboration. All your image-heavy projects will be better with Corel PaintShop Pro X9.