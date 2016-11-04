Manage your freelance career with this powerful invoice tool

Freelancing comes with a lot of freedoms, and just as many responsibilities. Don’t wait until tax season to get all your paperwork together – let And Co keep better track of everything. You can get a one-year subscription to the service on sale now for just $29 (approx. £24).

Being your own boss means you’re on your own when it comes to accounting, managing legal issues, and filing taxes. And Co cuts down on the hassle by providing freelancers with a smart app that centralises all your information. It makes invoicing, accepting payments, deducting taxes, and more incredibly easy so you can focus on the work that matters most to you!