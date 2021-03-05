Save $400 on new Surface Laptop 3 in unmissable weekend deal

We've spied some cracking laptop deals over at Best Buy for the weekend, and none better than a massive $400 off the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 – now only $899.99. Usually selling around the $1,200 mark, this touch-screen, intel i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD laptop (in stylish sandstone colour) is at one of the lowest prices since its 2 October 2019 release date. And there's more US and UK deals to be had!

This is a perfect laptop for working on the move, with its ultra-thin design that weighs in at just 1.2 kg, and runs Windows 10 Home. It also boasts USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays and docking stations, plus lush sounding Omnisonic speakers. If you can manage with a little less storage, you can also get the Surface Laptop 3 for just $799.99 down from $999.99 at B&H Photo.

The Surface Laptop 3 laptop has become hugely popular among the creative community in recent years, and we know exactly why, having given it a glowing hands-on review as well as featuring it on our best laptops for graphic design list.

The best Surface Laptop 3 deals: US

Surface Laptop 3: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: This is the biggest saving that you'll find on the brilliant Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at the moment. A fantastic laptop at a great price, on one of the best MacBook Air killers out there. Don't like the colour? It's also in matte black.

Surface Laptop 3: $969 $769 at B&H Photo

Save $200: Need less storage? This model offers the same 8GB RAM but 128GB SSD drive – and all for under $800. For context, this same model is going for a touch more at Best Buy...

Surface Laptop 3: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: Like the above deal, this model comes in Platinum, and boasts many of the same details as our main deal, with just less storage at 128GB SSD.

The best Surface Laptop 3 deals: UK

Surface Laptop 3: £1,007 £790 at Ultra Online

Save £217: Coming in matte black, this 13.5-inch version of the Surface laptop 3 comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 2256 x 1504 display. It is by far the best deal on this laptop in the UK right now.

Surface Laptop 3: £999 £905 at Microsoft

Save £94: Heading straight to Microsoft's site, you can get nearly £100 off the 128GB storage version of this laptop. Perfect if massive storage isn't essential to your computing needs.

