These are the most valuable movie posters of all time

From Dune to upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer, we've seen plenty of stunning film posters in 2021. But which are the most valuable posters in the world? A new study has revealed which movie designs have fetched the most at auction – and, spoiler alert, they all came out a little while before 2021.

From 1927's Metropolis to the very first Star Wars film, some of the most beloved films of all time also feature some of the most beloved posters. And as the study demonstrates, an original can fetch astronomical amounts. (Looking for inspiration? Check out our roundup of the best print ads of all time.)

Many of the most valuable film posters were hand-painted (Image credit: Top Dollar/Future)

The study by Top Dollar reveals that the most most valuable movie poster of all time is Heinz Schulz-Neudamm’s 1927 design for Metropolis, which sold at auction for $690,000. It's also the oldest entry on the list, and the poster is rumoured to have been purchased by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio (perhaps he hangs it next to his Titanic poster?).

Next up is the poster for 1931's Dracula (which fetched $525,800), followed by London After Midnight, Casablanca and The Mummy. We are, of course, talking about the 1932 version, with not a Brendan Fraser in sight.

The two most valuable film posters of all time (Image credit: Top Dollar)

Meanwhile, a concept poster for the original 1977 Star Wars film is the most expensive ‘franchise’ design to sell at auction, while Al White’s artwork for The Jungle Book (1967) is the most expensive poster for an animated film. And if, like us, you were disappointed by the poster campaign for No Time to Die, you might want to check out the most valuable Bond poster, for 1967's You Only Live Twice – that one fetched $16,800.

If anything, the study is proof that they simply don't make 'em like they used to. Vintage, hand-drawn designs dominate the list, and we have a feeling today's digital collage fests aren't going to be reaching double or triple figures in a few years' time. That said, there are still some brilliant contemporary designs to be found out there, such as these stunning designs for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

If you're inspired to create your own poster, check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below. Who knows, perhaps your design will be worth top dollar one day.

Read more: