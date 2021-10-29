Why we love FIFA's new Women's World Cup 2023 logo

Fifa has revealed the new logo and brand identity (complete with theme tune, naturally) for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia & New Zealand, and it's a delightfully vibrant affair.

With bold colours based on the landscapes of both countries, the brand identity comes with a new slogan, 'Beyond Greatness', designed to emphasise the inspiring growth of the tournament and of women's football as a whole. But is it up there with the best sports logos of all time?

(Image credit: Fifa)

The new logo (above) features colours "based on the rainforests, earth, mountains, cities, and water of the two countries". Meanwhile, a radial motif featuring 32 colourful squares celebrates the expansion of the tournament from 24 teams to 32 in 2023.

“Women’s football continues to grow and Beyond Greatness, the new slogan perfectly captures where FIFA wants to take the female game in the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide- Beyond Greatness," Fifa announced. "The new brand identity beautifully reflects the expansion of the tournament from 24 to 32 teams and evokes the colours and diversity of the national team strips taking part in the ultimate women’s football competition. We can’t wait for it to begin!"

We love a logo with a hidden meaning, and the inclusion of those 32 squares is a delightful touch, especially considering that they represent both the teams in the tournament, and the rich palette of Australia and New Zealand's landscapes. And it's impossible not to feel stirred by the new sonic identity titled Unity, by acclaimed electronic producer Kelly Lee Owens (below).

From Iceland's exhilarating new football logo to this recently unearthed 1964 Olympic logo design sheet, we've seen some brilliant sports designs lately – and the new Fifa Women's World Cup logo is as inspiring as they come. If you fancy designing your own, check out our guide to logo design, and take a look at the best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

