Facebook gets a brand new identity and logo – and it's mercilessly mocked on Twitter

This morning, social media giant Facebook has revealed a major rebrand, changing both its corporate name to Meta, and unveiling a brand new infinity shape logo, which is a world away from the wordmark and thumbs-up "Like" logo we are all so used to.

And that may just be the point, with Meta – short for metaverse – representing an online world, where users can do, well, just about anything in a virtual environment. The new identity will not, at this point, affect the company's individual platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

As one can imagine, there's already a lot of talk about the new name and identity online, and so far it doesn't look like it's going to win any awards for logo design any time soon. In fact, some of the comparisons to, er, certain body parts we've come across this morning already have made it now the only thing(s) we can see...

Bruh the new Facebook logo looks like testicles pic.twitter.com/IahAcNBz7dOctober 28, 2021 See more

The new Facebook logo looks like lungs. Lungbook? #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/6sS9RX3mLpOctober 28, 2021 See more

#Facebook is now #Meta ‘Our new logo is a rubber band because our morals are elastic. Oh, and we stretch the truth.’ pic.twitter.com/Sj7vlcwZhUOctober 29, 2021 See more

this new facebook logo got my brand senses tingling pic.twitter.com/dqHXrjjIbQOctober 29, 2021 See more

The jury is out for us at this time on the new identity, and, Knowing little about the design process and the thinking behind it at this time, we're going to reserve judgement. For now. Surely it can't be as bad as the terrible new McDonald's logo, right?

What we will say is that the reveal seems to be quite timely, with the company needing all the distractions it can get from the negative stories currently being leaked by ex-employee Frances Haugen. Although, based on the reactions online so far, it's not exactly having the desired effect just now.

