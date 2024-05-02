Wildly impressive new AI tool appears – then disappears

By Daniel John
published

Is this the next generation of ChatGPT?

ChatGPT
It can seem like new generative AI models pop up every other day right now, each more impressive (read: terrifying) than the last. From OpenAI to the likes of Microsoft and Adobe, almost every brand seems to have entered the AI space in the last couple of years. But the latest wildly powerful model has disappeared as quickly as it appeared.

Allegedly even more powerful than ChatGPT 4, a tool called gpt2-chatbot briefly appeared on the website LMSYS Chatbot Arena this week. And while it was taken down quickly, those who managed to try the tool waxed lyrical about its prowess. 

