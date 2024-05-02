Wildly impressive new AI tool appears – then disappears

It can seem like new generative AI models pop up every other day right now, each more impressive (read: terrifying) than the last. From OpenAI to the likes of Microsoft and Adobe, almost every brand seems to have entered the AI space in the last couple of years. But the latest wildly powerful model has disappeared as quickly as it appeared.

Allegedly even more powerful than ChatGPT 4, a tool called gpt2-chatbot briefly appeared on the website LMSYS Chatbot Arena this week. And while it was taken down quickly, those who managed to try the tool waxed lyrical about its prowess.

ChatGPT is one of the most famous AI chatbots around (Image credit: Apple/Future)

Many have speculated that the tool could be the work of Open-AI, and even potentially be an early version of ChatGPT 5. This is partly because Open-AI CEO Sam Altman appeared to playfully allude to the swiftly deleted tool in a tweet, declaring "I do have a soft spot for gpt2".

i do have a soft spot for gpt2April 30, 2024

Describing the tool, one X user explained, "There is a mysterious new model called gpt2-chatbot accessible from a major LLM benchmarking site. No one knows who made it or what it is, but I have been playing with it a little and it appears to be in the same rough ability level as GPT-4. A mysterious GPT-4 class model? Neat!"

Time will tell whether we did indeed just get a preview of the next generation of ChatGPT. In the meantime, from Adobe Firefly to Sora AI, there are plenty of wildly impressive AI tools out there to experiment with right now.