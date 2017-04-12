New free Google tool does the drawing for you

It’s fair to say that most digital art tools rely on a certain level of user talent to create stunning masterpieces. But what about people who can just about draw a stick man? Luckily for the artistically challenged, the latest tool from Google is able to turn crude doodle art into crisp images.

That’s right, Google’s latest AI project – AutoDraw – makes it super simple to create artwork for posters, cards, or even colouring books. All you have to do is scribble your best attempt at an object, and AutoDraw suggests refined versions created by artists that you can pick from an art menu. Think of it like the predictive text of drawing. Of course, if you feel like drawing freehand, that option’s always available, too.

As well as being easy to use, AutoDraw is straightforward to install. You don’t have to download or buy it, and it works on laptops, mobiles, tablets and desktops.

Related articles: