New Photoshop image plugin to power up your design life

Stock image library Shutterstock has unveiled integration with Adobe Photoshop thanks to a new Photoshop plugin. With more than 100,000 new images added every day, the Shutterstock plugin boasts the largest collection of photos and illustrations that can be licensed directly within the Creative Cloud desktop application.

This is the firstever Shutterstock plugin for Photoshop, and it is designed to simplify the creative process, saving designers time searching and downloading imagery online and enabling creative professionals to work smarter and faster.

The Shutterstock plugin should enhance productivity within the design workflow

Jon Oringer, Founder and CEO of Shutterstock, said: "This is the largest stock photography collection to ever integrate with the Adobe Photoshop application. With this plugin we are providing creative professionals the convenience to search for and test more images than ever, directly from the editing tool they are using."

"We are bringing productivity, efficiency and inspiration to designers everywhere, through tighter integration of Shutterstock with their workflow."

Key features of the new Shutterstock plugin include:

Access to Shutterstock’s fast and innovative search technology

Ability to edit any watermarked image for free, with those edits automatically reapplied to the image when purchased

Direct access to existing Shutterstock accounts, including Premier, Shutterstock’s Enterprise Platform

Ability to view existing lightboxes and access previously previewed and purchased images

Instant inspiration from Shutterstock’s curated collections

Everyday design essentials such as isolated images, textures, and images with room for text

The Shutterstock plugin works for Photoshop CC 2014 and CC 2015, and it is available for Mac and PC users in English. Learn more about this integration, as well as Shutterstock’s API here, and we'll test out the plugin and give you our thoughts soon.