New Invision tool eases the move from design to development

Ever-popular prototyping app InVision is a great way to create and prototype collaboratively, providing great design, project management and feedback tools that enable designers to get on with their jobs and clients to provide comments, all within one system that plays nicely with whatever existing design and communication tools you might have.

With pretty much every aspect of the design phase – from moodboards to mockups and mobile prototypes – already covered, InVision's latest tool, Inspect, is a welcome addition to the workflow.

Inspect makes it easy for developers to get accurate information about designs, making the product development process much clearer and simpler than ever.

It takes what your design team has created and in a single click can convert it into pixel-perfect code, with the added advantage that whenever the design is updated, so is the code.

Developers can instantly get hold of all the measurements, colours, and design assets without the traditional back and forth of email requests, and with everything visible on Invision you're saved the whole tedious business of endless revisions; changes can be actioned and deployed immediately.

If your web development process is feeling unwieldy and you yearn for something simpler, now's the ideal time to give Inspect a go; it's in public beta now and available for free with all existing InVision accounts. Find out more about Inspect here.