New talent 2017: Best graduates from London's top colleges

We’ve already brought you our favourite graduates from outside London, as well as from two opposite corners of the UK: Edinburgh and Falmouth. Now discover the rest of our picks of the very best graphic design, illustration and animation graduates from the capital's finest colleges.

Whether you’re looking for new creative talent for your studio or collaborative opportunities, the talented graduates here boast exceptional final year projects that excel in both concept and execution – and are worth keeping an eye on.

First up, Central Saint Martins...

University: Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins Course: (BA Hons) Graphic Design

(BA Hons) Graphic Design Project: 30-Day Library

An unassuming brief – the visual documentation of the usage of a graphic design bookshelf within the Central Saint Martins’ library over 30 days – yielded a spectacular Futurist eruption of geometry and colour, and was one of the standout pieces at Saint Martins’ show.

Jiawei Yu modestly claims he simply wanted to "make people aware of the importance of using a library correctly", but his interactive book, shelf and poster demonstrate how the simplest of briefs often produce the richest rewards.

University: Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins Course: (BA Hons) Graphic Design

(BA Hons) Graphic Design Project: Transcendent Graphic Design

VR is one of the year’s hottest trends, and Oliver Vanes and Kwan Chow set out to explore the crossover with graphic design. The duo created a series of posters, then transformed them into VR experiences.

“We wanted to create a graphic, typographical experience, moving away from traditional ‘room’ or ‘world’ structures,” explains Vanes. “It has been fantastic to see people have such emotional reactions to it.”

University: Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins Course: (BA Hons) Graphic Design

(BA Hons) Graphic Design Project: Portrait

Berlin-born illustrator Noah Petri begins all his work with a hand-drawn, time-intensive line image. “Often the lines in my initial drawings are so meticulous and refined, they are already mistaken for computer-generated elements,” he explains.

“I then scan the image in and slowly start digitally manipulating it. A hybrid between classical hand-drawn elements, digital tools and photographic components develops.”

Sharing the same highly distinctive style, the resulting portraits, environments and themes hail from a dark and mysterious world. “They are aggressive and dark, creepy, unsettling and, in essence, otherworldly,” says Petri. “I’m creating a coherent visual world for the viewer to explore.”

University: Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins Course: (BA Hons) Graphic Design

(BA Hons) Graphic Design Project: Paraphrase

Originally from Hungary, Berta Valló is fascinated by human behavioural patterns and emotions, and her work often explores themes of identity and female sexuality in relation to consumerist culture.

Having lived in London for three years, she was inspired by 15th-century German artist Albrecht Dürer to create two-metre-high digital print Paraphrase in an attempt to condense how she feels about the capital’s diverse and complex culture.

University: Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins Course: (BA Hons) Graphic Design

(BA Hons) Graphic Design Project: Letterpress Workshop Guide

A proudly analogue designer in an increasingly digital world, Andrew Long returned to education after working as a plumber.

Designed to encourage more of his fellow students to explore CSM’s letterpress workshop, his project is based around a series of beautifully produced prints highlighting some of the fonts from the collection.

