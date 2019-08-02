Topics

Nike brings back old Swoosh logos

New shoes and animations pay homage to the famous design.

Nike shoe
(Image credit: Nike)

The Nike Swoosh is one of the world's most recognisable logos. To celebrate the legacy of this iconic piece of branding, Nike recently released a trio of new footwear ranges that feature different versions of the tick-shaped design. It's also worked with nine animators to pay homage to the Swoosh.

The shoes have been released alongside Foot Locker Inc as part of a collection called The Evolution of the Swoosh. In our guide to logo design we looked at how the Swoosh's simplicity is the secret to its enduring success, so it makes sense to revisit classic iterations for this range.

And when you consider that the designer of the Swoosh, graphic design student Carolyn Davidson, was only paid $35 for her logo idea back in 1971, it looks like Nike has made a significant return on her work.

As for the shoes in the new range, they include the Script Swoosh, Sunburst, and Swoosh Chain 'packs'. As its name suggest, the script pack features Davidson's hand-drawn Swoosh. Meanwhile the Sunburst shoes sport a circular variation of the Swoosh that appeared on apparel. Finally, the Swoosh Chain sneakers are decked out with little interlinking Swooshes. Take a look at them in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3

Nike shoes

The Sunburst logo made its debut in 1972
(Image credit: Nike)
Image 2 of 3

Nike shoes

The Swoosh Chain Pack is exclusively for kids
(Image credit: Nike)
Image 3 of 3

Nike shoes

The Script Swoosh shoes feature designer Carolyn Davidson's hand-drawn logo
(Image credit: Nike)

Nine animators at the Portland-based agency One Hundred were also called upon to promote the impact of the Swoosh in their own distinctive art styles. These include cult animators such as Mason London (aka Joe Pyrtherch), as well as Tiago Majuelos, Julian Glander, and Drew Tyndell.

Take a look at how they interpreted the Swoosh in the looping animations below. It's worth noting that these clips interpret popular trainers such as the Air Max 97, the React Element 55, and the Nike Air Force 1, all of which are part of the Evolution of the Swoosh collection.

Thx @masonlondon Thx @tony_quattro Thx @nikesportswear Thx @footlocker One Hundred

A photo posted by @_one_hundred on Jul 30, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

🚦🏃‍♂️🦜Animation📱🔥💨 I made to celebrate the release of the new Nike Air Max 97 based in the 1971 @nikesportswear graphics you can find at @footlocker . Go check the other 8 artists involved: @rhymezlikedimez @drewtyndell @recsoverto @numecaniq @grand_chamaco @ruffmercy @glanderco @masonlondon @tony_quattro did the music and @_one_hundred made this possible. Thank you for all the good vibes. Tiago Majuelos

A photo posted by @tiagomajuelos on Jul 30, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

In celebration of the Air Max 97 I got to work with Nike on this totally wacky airy bubbly animation ☁️ music by @tony_quattro and shouts to all the other artists involved @grand_chamaco @rhymezlikedimez @masonlondon @tiagomajuelos @recsoverto @numecaniq @drewtyndell @ruffmercy @_one_hundred @footlocker ☄️☄️ Julian Glander

A photo posted by @glanderco on Jul 30, 2019 at 7:25am PDT

Good times making this animation for @Nike to celebrate the drop of the Nike React Element 55 sneaker and the 1971 pinwheel logo, with a fun track by @tony_quattro. I was in good company with 8 amazing animators tagged below—check out their takes on the rest of the collection. Thanks to @_one_hundred and @footlocker for having me. - - @grand_chamaco @rhymezlikedimez @masonlondon @tiagomajuelos @recsoverto @numecaniq @glanderco @ruffmercy Drew Tyndell

A photo posted by @drewtyndell on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

The Swoosh isn't the only successful piece of Nike branding, either. Earlier this year its tagline, 'just do it', was voted the most memorable brand slogan. So clearly Nike knows how to make a lasting impression with customers.

