Get £31 off in this surprising Nintendo Switch Lite deal

It isn't often we see deals on any iterations of the Nintendo Switch, but we've got a corker for you. The Nintendo Switch Lite is perfect if you want a purely handheld Nintendo, (you can't dock the Lite). And it is currently at a near rock-bottom price in the UK.

Yup, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite in almost every colour for just £169 – down (almost) £31 from its usual £199.99. Given the lowest price we've ever seen is £164 (and that was only once, mind you), this is a really great deal.

Not in the UK? There aren't many Switch Lite deals to be had in the US, but scroll down for one cracking bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch itself. Be sure to check out this post outlining the other Switch deals available after Prime Day, and best free Nintendo Switch games post for more Switch action.

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99 £169 at Amazon

Save £31: This is a surprising deal on a Switch Lite – like a Switch but without the docking power. You can enjoy £31 off the console in turquoise, coral or grey (just click through).

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: £219 £199 at Currys

Save £20: A brilliant offer from Currys PC World, which includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console and the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons (if you haven't yet played it, you must). There's even a two-year guarantee included.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch with 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 carry case: $479 $439 at Amazon

Save $40: A generous saving on the Switch. Grab this bundle, which includes the headliner Switch, a handy carry case, 128GB SD Card, protective cover for the switch, a screen protector and more! All for just $439.

View Deal

Check out the other Nintendo Switch deals available below:

Read more: