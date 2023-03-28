Zelda edition Nintendo Switch console design divides fans

We're big fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Creative Bloq, and especially the gorgeous Switch OLED with its enhanced screen and expanded storage. Finally, after much rumour, Nintendo has now confirmed that we'll be getting a special Zelda edition Switch OLED ahead of the release of Tears of the Kingdom.

Many fans are already clamouring to get their hands on the console, so you might have to be fast to claim one. But others aren't so sure about the design, or whether it makes sense to buy the console. Tears of the Kingdom itself doesn't go on sale until May, but until then you can enjoy titles from our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games.

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/5MeIIwciYnMarch 28, 2023 See more

Nintendo has released several special-edition Switch models over the years, from Splatoon 2 to Mario, Pokémon, Fortnite and more, but despite demand from fans, we haven't yet had a Zelda-themed system. Nintendo's finally setting that right with a special version of the latest Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED, to coincide with the release of the upcoming game Tears of the Kingdom.

The designs of special-edition Switch consoles have been a bit hit and miss so far, with this year's Mario Day Switch bundle being particularly baffling. The Zelda-themed console at least goes all in on the concept. It features a glossy white dock illustrated with the Hylian Crest and other symbols from the game in gold.

The back of the system sports a mysterious pattern that appears throughout Hyrule, and the Joy-Con controllers will come in the classic green and gold Legend of Zelda colours, again with symbols from the game. In fact, the general design concept is not hugely dissimilar from a fan concept we saw six months ago.

The special edition Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED in its box (Image credit: Nintendo)

Overall, it's generally going down well with fans of the franchise. "I have been waiting for a gold Zelda switch for 8 years," one person wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). But not everyone is convinced. "You don't cut a design off like that," one person complained. "They wind up looking like stickers rather than a built-in pattern on the Joy-Con. It looks less professional than fan-made skins."

Others are wondering whether it makes sense to buy the console amid the constant rumours that Nintendo will soon release a Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro. Finally, as is often the case with special edition Switch consoles, it's also a bit disappointing that the console isn't going to be sold as a bundle with the game included. You'll have to buy the game separately (see the video below to see an example of the gameplay).

For those who can't resist, the Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Special Edition should be available to buy from the Nintendo Store (opens in new tab) from 28 April for $359.99, just $10 more than the standard Switch OLED. The Tears of Kingdom game is due for release on 12 May along with a special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carry case. For more Nintendo Switch models, see the best current prices below or our regular guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals.

