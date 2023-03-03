Nintendo's Mario Day Switch console is pretty baffling

Rumours about a special edition Nintendo Switch console for Mario Day on March 10 have been doing the rounds for a while, and this week they were finally confirmed. But while we weren't holding our breath for an upgraded version of the console, the announced has still managed to majorly disappoint Nintendo fans.

That this wasn't the much-rumoured Switch Pro (or Switch 2) was no surprise – that's rumoured to be arriving at the end of this year. But we at least expected a new colourway for the OLED version of the Switch. Instead, we're getting a standard Switch that's slightly less Mario-ified than 2021's special edition. Really, Nintendo? (Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals for the full OLED experience.)

(Image credit: Nintendo/Future)

The special Mario bundle (opens in new tab) includes a standard Switch with red joy-cons and a download code for one of three Mario games; Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. It's retailing for $299.99 – which, as many are complaining about on Twitter, feels particularly high for the basic, non-OLED Switch.

This is so lame. Why not a Mario Switch OLED? https://t.co/f0fv440g94March 2, 2023 See more

Absolutely inSANE it’s not an OLED https://t.co/4ANHrukXKnMarch 2, 2023 See more

So this is what the Mario day switch bundle will look like hmmm it’s not even an oled switch it’s the v2 😂😂😂😂 really Nintendo your gonna give us this and not an oled what the hell games are good but reallyMarch 2, 2023 See more

And to add insult to injury, Nintendo dropped a Mario Switch two years ago that featured a stronger Mario-themed design. This new version features red Joy-Cons, but grey everything else. 2020's edition at least included a red console and dock, along with a blue controller adapter. And even that wasn't Mario enough for some.

2021's special edition was arguably more Mario-y (Image credit: Nintendo)

Plenty of Twitter users are wondering aloud whether this is some kind of inventory clearing process. Is Nintendo shifting old stock in order to make way for something new and exciting later in the year? We can but hope – check out out roundup of every Switch Pro rumour.

