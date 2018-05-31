Nuggets of advice for fresh design graduates

If you're just about to graduate: congratulations! Years of hard work have paid off and now you're a certified graphic designer. You might even get a piece of parchment with your name printed on it if you're lucky. This doesn't mean the hard work's over though – in fact, it's just begun.

Taking your first step into the big wide world as a graphic designer can be intimidating. Armed with your qualifications and design portfolio, it's now up to you to start carving out a career. But there are some things design school won't have prepared you for. Scary things like taxes and tricky things such as work ethics.

To help budding designers on their way, Dann Petty recently took to Twitter to offer three pieces of advice for creatives fresh out of university, and asked his followers to do the same.

Everyone, leave 3 nuggets of advice for young designers just graduating. No one right/wrong approach so what worked for you?I’ll start:1. It’s all about people + connections.2. Asking questions can work miracles—start asking.3. Work slows when you stop showing your work.May 24, 2018

His followers didn't disappoint. Petty's tweet promptly took off, with hundreds of favourites, retweets and replies tackling all sorts of areas of the design industry. Covering everything from budgets to networking recommendations, the thread quickly became a treasure trove of hard-won design knowledge.

We've featured a selection of insightful tweets below to help you on your way to design greatness. They're only a snapshot of the range of responses, so be sure to head over to the thread to read all of the replies.

1. Work x time = progress. Take this as a truth.2. Be a part of the community and find the mentors to learn from. It will boost your progress.3. If it feels hard, it means that you are learning and growing. So next time you feel like this, start celebrating!Rock on! 🤘May 30, 2018

1) Dare to show your process and be vulnerable. It will help others to get out of their comfort zone.2) Fail fast, not big. Try things out rather than spend time on something that won’t work.3) Don’t rely on your “secret tools and techniques”. People will figure it out anywayMay 28, 2018

1. Look for companies w/ a lot of sr designers who can mentor/critique ur work. Youre gonna learn so much more in ur 1st yr as a prof designer than 4 yrs of art school2. Be strong in ur convictions but open to change3. Stay humble but dont grovel for jobs. Nobody likes a beggarMay 27, 2018

1. Break problems down. You can do literally anything one small piece at a time. 2. Focus on what matters for the particular problem. Sometimes beautiful is the enemy of usable. 3. You’re going to end up compromising more than you want to. Be intentional about where and how.May 27, 2018

Got some advice that isn't in these tweets? Why not join the conversation and leave your thoughts to help new designers start their career?

Related articles: