Today only! Get 43% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is upon us and we have already found some incredible Prime Day deals that are not to be passed up. If the sound in your ears is in need of an upgrade, these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphone – Satin Gold, on offer with 44% off might be just what you're looking for. They've been discounted for Amazon Prime members for today only, from £249.99 to just £139.99 and Amazon reviews have awarded them a whopping four-and-a-half stars.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for a free trial to claim this discount.

These Beats headphones provide beautifully balanced and clear audio with longevity, as the wireless battery lasts an impressive 40 hours. The on-ear controls are great for busy creatives mid-flow on a project as you can control your music, take calls and activate Siri without using your hands.

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones: £249.99 £142.99 @ Amazon

Save £107: These crystal clear, perfectly balanced headphones have a wireless runtime of 40 hours. Pick up the satin gold version, at a big discount as part of the Prime Day sale.

DEAL EXPIRES: 15 July 11.59pm





To qualify for the Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to sign up to become an Amazon Prime member, but there is a free 30-day trial period available – perfect for you to take advantage of Prime Day with no strings attached. You can cancel the subscription at any time without charge.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: US | UK | Canada | Australia | India.

If you'd like to see some other deals on Beats Solo3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, check out the ones listed below:

