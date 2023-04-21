This typographical optical illusion is only for the eagle-eyed

We've seen plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq – and several of them have left our minds blown, boggled, bent, etc, etc. But there are also plenty that stretch the definition of optical illusion by simply offering a Where's Wally?-esque 'spot the hidden item' game. Here's an example that falls squarely into that camp, but hey, it somewhat involves typography, so we're sharing it, okay?

The 'illusion', shared by Jagran Josh, features, at first glance, a series of letter 'Q's. But hiding among them is a single 'O' – and if you can find it, you have "excellent observation skills," apparently. (Looking for more brain teasers? Check out the best optical illusions online.)

Optical illusion featuring a series of 'Q's and one 'O'

(Image credit: Jagran Josh)

And that's about it. Spot the 'O' and you're done – you can move on, with complete faith in your observational abilities. Jagran Josh (opens in new tab) says exercises like this are not only a fun way to pass time, but also help with "improving your cognitive abilities," so there's that. Anything else to say about it? It's a pleasant typeface, I guess. Nice bit of sans serif. (There's more of that in our list of the best free fonts, by the way.)

