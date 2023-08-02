Vote now to decide the UK’s best tech companies

Voting has begun in the UK’s longest-running awards for customer satisfaction in tech: the PC Pro Excellence Awards. All residents of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are invited to share their experiences, good or bad, to help PC Pro deliver a verdict like no other.
For these awards are about trust. Based on your experience, and thousands of others, PC Pro builds up a picture of just how good a broadband provider’s customer service is. How reliable a company’s products are, from printers to phones, from laptops to smartwatches.
We also want to know how you rate each product you’ve bought for value for money - and whether you’d buy from the same company again. The awards only work because people like you spend a few minutes to share their experiences. In return, you’ll be entered into a prize draw as a thank you.
Voting ends at midnight on Monday 18 September, with the results published in the issue of PC Pro that goes on sale Thursday 9 December.
And in case you’re wondering, last year’s winners include:
Best laptop and tablet manufacturer: Apple
Best PC manufacturers: Chillblast, Scan
Best ISP and web host: Zen Internet
Best printer manufacturer: Brother
Best mobile data provider: Giffgaff
Best smartphone manufacturer: Google, OnePlus
Best monitor manufacturer: BenQ
Best online retailer: Box, Scan
Best NAS manufacturer: QNAP
Best router manufacturer: DrayTek
Best cloud storage: Backblaze