Vote now to decide the UK’s best tech companies

Voting has begun in the UK’s longest-running awards for customer satisfaction in tech: the PC Pro Excellence Awards. All residents of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are invited to share their experiences, good or bad, to help PC Pro deliver a verdict like no other.

For these awards are about trust. Based on your experience, and thousands of others, PC Pro builds up a picture of just how good a broadband provider’s customer service is. How reliable a company’s products are, from printers to phones, from laptops to smartwatches.

We also want to know how you rate each product you’ve bought for value for money - and whether you’d buy from the same company again. The awards only work because people like you spend a few minutes to share their experiences. In return, you’ll be entered into a prize draw as a thank you.

Take part today at the PC Pro Tech Excellence Awards 2023

Voting ends at midnight on Monday 18 September, with the results published in the issue of PC Pro that goes on sale Thursday 9 December. To make sure you don’t miss it, take advantage of our latest subscription offer.

And in case you’re wondering, last year’s winners include:

Best laptop and tablet manufacturer: Apple

Best PC manufacturers: Chillblast, Scan

Best ISP and web host: Zen Internet

Best printer manufacturer: Brother

Best mobile data provider: Giffgaff

Best smartphone manufacturer: Google, OnePlus

Best monitor manufacturer: BenQ

Best online retailer: Box, Scan

Best NAS manufacturer: QNAP

Best router manufacturer: DrayTek

Best cloud storage: Backblaze