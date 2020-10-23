Personalise your phone case with this KODAK PrintaCase Printer

Switch up the look of your phone case in just 3 minutes with help from the KODAK PrintaCase Printer for the Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+. For only $119, you can print out any photo you want and turn your boring case into something special.

The KODAK PrintaCase Printer is a 4x6 photo printer that allows you to print out virtually any photo on your phone and personalise your Galaxy S10/S10+ case. It can be something you designed yourself or a photo from your camera roll (our Photoshop tutorials will definitely help here). This four-pass full-colour dye-sub printer prints out each photo (in JPEG or PNG formats) in high quality so your case will look sharp no matter what type of photo you choose.

If you missed KODAK's Kickstarter campaign, now is your chance to buy the PrintaCase. You'll have all the items you need to make this happen. This deal includes the printer itself, paper cassette, power adapter, power cord, ink cartridge, clear phone case for the Galaxy S10/S10+, 80 sheets of photo paper, and five pre-cut phone case papers. You'll be able to get to work right away.

You'll need to download the Kodak PrintaCase app which can be found on the Google Play store. Once you have the app, you'll be able to select the phone model and case design and adjust the design placement on the case. After printing it out, you're all set. Just tear the photo along the dotted lines and place it on the back of your phone case for a brand new look.

The fun part about this is that whenever you feel like switching things up you can because it's that easy and convenient. Did we mention the process only takes three minutes? Originally priced at $130, you can get the KODAK PrintaCase Printer for $119.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

