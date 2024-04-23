Hilarious PETA billboard births the internet's new favourite phrase

By Natalie Fear
published

Who needs complicated copywriting?

PETA ad
(Image credit: PETA)

Marketing and copywriting can be a tricky art to master, but sometimes the most effective campaigns are the ones that catch us off guard. There's no formula for creating the best billboard advertising, but somehow PETA's latest ad has created a TikTok storm. By embracing the absurd, the hilarious ad is proof that sometimes you don't need to overthink your copy. 

The viral billboard ad (which is affectionately referred to as "Just spay me Denise") imagines a conversation between a dog and her owner. It aims to show that we humans overcomplicate our relationship with our pets, applying inappropriate emotions to their humble doggy existence. Advocating for a no-nonsense spay or neuter approach, the billboard's brilliantly blunt response has inadvertently become the interest new favourite phrase. 

@arrrt3mis

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles