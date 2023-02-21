Someone just spotted a bizarre mistake in Pixar's Up

It's one of the most iconic opening montages in recent cinema history – and one of the most devastating. Anyone who says they can make it through the first ten minutes of Pixar's Up without crying is simply a liar, but one viewer has managed to dry their eyes enough spot what might be a huge mistake.

A Redditor has pointed out that the same character model seems to appear twice in the opening montage, which documents the long marriage of Ellie and Carl. And said duplicate character model appears in two very different roles. (Fancy creating your own masterpiece? Check out our guide to the best 3D modelling software.)

It's an incredibly good spot, and something that appears to have gone unnoticed since the film's release in 2009. But yep, it certainly looks like this guy is a doctor moonlighting as a priest. And it's surprising that Ellie and Carl didn't notice, seeing as the same man who married them also brought them tragic news in hospital.

Image 1 of 2 That's one talented guy (Image credit: Pixar)

(Image credit: Pixar)

"Woah that's weird to think about, I'd likely say they just reused the character model and slightly changed the hair colour," one user comments, while another adds, "LOL, same guy for sure. I mean, I don’t think they intended it to be, just hoped no one would notice." "Hey, in this economy you need two jobs to survive," one user suggests.

Still, while it's pretty funny to think that Pixar might have accidentally used the same model (or indeed hoped we wouldn't notice), we'll let the studio off – it's hardly lazy when it comes to mind-blowing animation detail. Just take a look at these unbelievable facts about Toy Story 4.

Read more: