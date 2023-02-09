I'm not buzzing about Disney's Toy Story 5 announcement

By Daniel Piper
published

How many times must we say goodbye to these toys?

Unless you've been living inside a toy box, you're no doubt aware by now that it is illegal to release a film that isn't a sequel. Okay, not quite – but with so many existing intellectual properties infesting our cinema screens in recent years, it can feel that way. Anyway, here comes Toy Story 5.

Disney has just announced that not one, not two, but three new sequels are in the works. Alongside Frozen 3 and, er, Zootropolis 2, Toy Story 5 will be arriving at some point in the "near future". And like many people on Twitter, I'm not sure I feel the need to say goodbye Woody, Buzz et al again. (Fancy revisiting the films? Check out our guide to Disney Plus (opens in new tab).)

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 was a decent, if not entirely necessary, epilogue (Image credit: Pixar)

In the company's most recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared, "Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia." That's all we know so far, but it's enough to have riled up Toy Story fans.

Pixar Toy Story 4

Does the band really need to get back together? (Image credit: Pixar)

The issue is that the franchise has already been given a definitive ending. Then another one. Toy Story 3 was the perfect denouement, with ownership of the toys transferring to another child as Andy rode off into the sunset (college). Then Toy Story 4 came along, doing a fairly decent job of justifying its own existence with another ending in which Woody left the group to live with Bo Peep and a group of toys without owners. If Disney tries to wrap things up again, we're likely to have a serious case of diminishing returns on our hands. Hey, maybe they'll actually all get incinerated this time.

See more
See more
See more

Still, while Toy Story 4 might have tainted an otherwise perfect trilogy from a narrative perspective, there's no denying that it's a technical and visual masterpiece. Just look at the staggering CGI difference between the first and fourth films.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles