The PlayStation logo from behind is the most cursed image online

It's one of the most famous video game logos of all time, but have you ever wondered what Sony's Playstation symbol looks like from behind? Us neither, but modders have discovered that the original startup logo isn't simply a static 2D image – and it's changed everything we thought we knew about the world. 

It turns out the PS1 logo is in fact a 3D model, which means it can be moved around and, yes, rotated. We've always known that the design depicts a P sitting atop a horizontal S, but that doesn't make it any less strange to see said perpendicular letters from other angles. Spoiler alert: from behind, it's hardly one of the best logos of all time.

While some are shocked to see that Sony actually rendered the two letters in 3D, others say they've always suspected it was a multi-dimensional design. But either way, one thing it seems everyone can agree on is that the PlayStation logo has a good side – and a bad side. 

PlayStation logo

Help (Image credit: Scuttlepunk on Twitter)
While Sony's more recent PlayStation logos have been a somewhat underwhelming affair (we're looking at you, PS5 logo), the original design is arguably a bonafide classic. But we're not sure we'll be to look at it the same way again after realising that from certain angles, that 'S' really does look like a colourful snake.

So, if like 99.99999 per cent of the world, you haven't managed to buy a PS5 just yet, why not dust off that old PS1 and let the memories come flooding back? Just be warned, you won't be able to look at the boot up screen the same way again. If you're ready to start gaming, check out today's best games console deals below.

