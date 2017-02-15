Powerful texturing tool receives major update

With thousands of users around the world, Allegorithmic has become an industry leader in 3D texture and material creation technologies. Its Substance suite, for example, has become one of the go-to software tools for 3D artists and 3D movie makers, so users will be pleased to hear of the launch of Substance Designer 6.

The release includes new features for extending material authoring capabilities, creating HDR textures and several other additions that will delight fans and new users alike.

“With Substance Designer our goal has always been to provide users with a solid, comprehensive package dedicated to the creation of digital materials,” said Dr. Sébastien Deguy, founder and CEO of Allegorithmic.

“Substance Designer 6 is the most complete, refined and versatile version of the tool we have ever produced. With this iteration, designers can find everything they need to prepare, author and tweak their digital materials, whether these are tailored for game developers, architects, designers or VFX artists.”

Substance Designer 6 gives users the chance to create intricate structures and textures

Designed for users in multiple industries, with functionality that transcends a specific field, from gaming to VFX architecture and more, Substance Designer 6 looks set to be a versatile update to the software.

New additions to the platform include a dynamic text node that lets users apply embossing, stamping and glow effects just like in Photoshop, a curve node that allows for the designing of intricate structures, and new scan processing tools.

HDR textures can also be created thanks to the 16f and 32f engines, which extend the range of colour and light values with a floating value. On top of this, 8K Bakers give users the chance to bake up to 32K using non-square ratios and stop assets mid-bake.

Create Photoshop-style text effects

To find out more, visit the tutorials on the Allegorithmic site. Substance Designer 6 is available for Linux, Mac OS and Windows. Users of Substance Live Indie ($19.90/month) and Substance Live Pro ($99.90/month), who have access to all the latest versions of Substance tools and monthly content downloads, have immediate access to Substance Designer 6.

Current Substance Designer 5 license holders can upgrade for $75. For new users, Indie licenses are priced at $149, while Pro licenses are available for $590.

