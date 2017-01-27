Pixologic launches new interactive 3D community

Pixologic, the makers of leading digital sculpting application, ZBrush, are set to create an artist-driven community with the launch of ZBrushLIVE. The streaming media portal will host live Twitch broadcasts, plus lots of ZBrush related news and media.

Regularly scheduled live broadcasts will showcase the talents of artists and industry professionals, who will present content focussing on character creation for 3D movies, product design, 3D printing and more.

Exclusive live gaming sessions will also feature top game studios sharing assets from their titles while providing commentary and behind the scenes insight. Episodes already in the can include artists from Fallout 4, DOOM, and Final Fantasy XV.

On top of this, the ZBrush Podcast will give listeners the chance to learn more about their favourite artists. Listeners will be granted insights into the creatives behind their favourite films, games and other 3D artwork, with casual conversations covering anything from career trajectory to details about the creative process.

ZBrushLIVE launches on 6 February – here's a taster of what to expect:

