Castrol unveils new 3D branding

After 18 months of work, acclaimed UK design agency Purple Creative has revealed a new global identity for 'liquid engineers' Castrol. Known to deliver ground-breaking lubricants that keep businesses and industries moving forwards, Castrol's eight products have been brought to life with stylistic CGI graphics.

To unify the product family and show off their individual properties and strengths, Purple Creative's 'Fluid in Action' CGI graphics are all rendered in green and showcase each lubricant with a different visual dynamic. See the unique properties in action with the images below.

Image 1 of 2 Different shapes communicate the lubricant's individual properties and uses Image 2 of 2 The CGI was difficult because 3D fluid had to be integrated into a 2D image

“Purple is better known for its experience in the drinks sector, and Castrol really liked that and they asked us to apply that B2C creative thinking to their products," says Gary Westlake, Purple Creative founding partner and creative director.

"Many different B2B industries around the world, from car automotive plants to the Mars Rover, wouldn’t move without Castrol’s products," Westlake adds. "Their lubricants allow amazing things to happen, so we wanted to bring them to life in a memorable and powerful way, and hopefully the visual identities reflect the many precise functions each Strategic Brand achieves for Castrol.”

