Designers react to the Mozilla rebrand

Yesterday, after 10 months in the making, creative agency johnson banks revealed Mozilla's new open source rebrand. The design process took place very publicly, with Mozilla and the johnson banks team inviting input and influence on different routes as the rebrand evolved. And, as expected, the design world had a lot to say about it...

A glorious outcome

Sam Becker, executive creative director at Brand Union says: "I have mixed feelings about crowdsourcing design however you can’t deny that the principles of open source and mass collaboration are at the heart of Mozilla. And, surprising or not surprisingly, depending on which side of the ideological divide you’re on, the outcome is glorious.

"Mozilla has ended up with a beautiful wordmark that will delight programmers and open web advocates around the world. The system, and even the containing box holding the letters, is fairly unremarkable but the typographic solution is gold. It’s a solution that makes me happy to be a designer AND a developer.

Clever idea, last decade

Illustrator Ben O'Brien had this to say: "Hmmmmm, I like that they've done 'something' because their old logotype was as forgettable as... I forget. But to be honest using the :// feels a bit 2005. Clever idea, last decade.

Also :// does look like a dude eating a sandwich. Does anyone even type the whole "http://" anymore? Surely not. Maybe if you're coding, but not your average web user. Also, and I may be totally wrong on this, but I find that if you use symbols like that it appears to be overly 'techy' which isn't what consumers (young and old) want from their browsers, they want easy to use, natural user experiences.

"So I'm not keen on the type, however, I do like some of the little collaged images I've seen. The 'ok' hand with the bird photos and various graphic elements, I like the look of all that, nothing ground-breaking, but it comes together nicely for a broad audience.

"My main concern is the Firefox logo (not that I use it) – that's one of my favourite tech logos of all time! I don't know if that'll be changing, but I'll always remember it fondly."

And, of course, Twitter was inundated with reactions, with many in favour of the new identity...

The result of @johnsonbanks open-source Mozilla rebrand is, naturally, stunning. https://t.co/MhDZG6XB5O pic.twitter.com/8YL4VDn4E1January 19, 2017

.@mozilla's rebrand is super fun. Look forward to seeing where it goes! https://t.co/6nbYiSNmiS pic.twitter.com/D71RB76DR4January 18, 2017

Love the new Mozilla ident. Very simple, very clever #rebrand https://t.co/z9wGfZcTYKJanuary 19, 2017

A nice surprise rebrand from @mozilla - I do love a slab serif & a bit of collage!https://t.co/dSOBv9N7nq via @WiredUK thanks @cnorthwood 😀 pic.twitter.com/HSibbyILDeJanuary 18, 2017

I know you're not cool unless you hate every single rebrand that comes along, but I love this new @mozilla brand. #branding #design pic.twitter.com/eA3fGNtfvNJanuary 19, 2017

...and some, not so much:

Johnson Banks unveils Mozilla rebrand. Fairly indifferent to the logotype, but I find the id very confusing. https://t.co/0GJ70qQBwW pic.twitter.com/Xwf4zchc81January 18, 2017

.@mozilla "moz://a" rebrand is awful, picking the uber geeky protocol syntax that not ones sees anymore https://t.co/VPSTZpABpb 1/3January 19, 2017

