$900 off the Sony A80J Bravia TV makes this a Prime deal classic

We've seen many good TV deals this Prime Early Access Sale, but this is our favourite. You can get the 2021 model of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV with nearly half the price off. It's been reduced from $1,899.99 to $999.99, saving you $900 (opens in new tab).

And the best part of this Prime deal? It's not really a Prime deal! You don't need to be a Prime member to get this huge saving (though it is through Amazon). But what will you be getting? A 55-inch Sony Bravia XR TV, that's got beautiful OLED colour and perfect blacks, not to mention a zippy 120Hz refresh rate and Google smarts. I've actually got the 2018 model of this TV and I absolutely love it (and I'm slightly tempted to upgrade to this 2021 model).

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J (55-inch): $1,899.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $900: No matter how you cut it, this is a fantastic TV deal on a fantastic OLED TV. The Sony Bravia has long had a reputation for being one of the best TVs around, and cutting the price of their 55-inch TV almost by half makes this one of the best TV deals we've seen recently.



