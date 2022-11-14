We may not see a better Apple Watch 7 deal than this on Black Friday

By Beren Neale
published

Save $180 on the 45mm, GPS + Cellular model in red.

The red Apple Watch sat on a colourful background, with 'huge saving' text to the left of it.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

Black Friday isn't officially here yet, but we're already seeing decent deals on last year's Apple Watch model. Right now you can get the red GPS + Cellular, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 for $349, down from $529 over at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Why is this a good deal? First of all, it's on the brilliant Series 7 Apple Watch, which stands shoulder to shoulder with the newer Series 8, apart from a couple of features. Secondly, this is the GPS + Cellular model, so you've got the internet on your wrist. And thirdly, it's on the largest model of the 7. All this and a saving of $180? Sounds pretty great to us. 

Now, this is currently only on the red version of the Series 7. But when you think that the current, smaller version of the GPS-only Series 8 Watch is $399, it's a solid deal that's well worth looking into. We've also put that deal below... 

Keep on top of all the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices available, or if you want the latest release, this page pulls in all the best Apple Watch Series 8 prices there are. For all other things Apple, head over to our Apple Black Friday 2022 page. 

Apple Watch 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): $529 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): $529 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $180: We're massive fans of the Apple Watch Series 7, and especially the GPS + Cellular, larger model. And though we were excited about $30 off last year, this $180 off is absolutely amazing – the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal we've

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $364.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $35: Want the latest wrist wear in red? The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently enjoying a 9 per cent discount over at Amazon. This will have all the latest tech features, but remember, it doesn't have cellular like the above Apple Watch 7 deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you're still eager for more Apple deals, go straight to our Apple Black Friday 2022 page, which has details of discounts across a range of devices. 

Related articles: 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut. 

Related articles