We may not see a better Apple Watch 7 deal than this on Black Friday

Black Friday isn't officially here yet, but we're already seeing decent deals on last year's Apple Watch model. Right now you can get the red GPS + Cellular, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 for $349, down from $529 over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Why is this a good deal? First of all, it's on the brilliant Series 7 Apple Watch, which stands shoulder to shoulder with the newer Series 8, apart from a couple of features. Secondly, this is the GPS + Cellular model, so you've got the internet on your wrist. And thirdly, it's on the largest model of the 7. All this and a saving of $180? Sounds pretty great to us.

Now, this is currently only on the red version of the Series 7. But when you think that the current, smaller version of the GPS-only Series 8 Watch is $399, it's a solid deal that's well worth looking into. We've also put that deal below...

Save $180: We're massive fans of the Apple Watch Series 7, and especially the GPS + Cellular, larger model. And though we were excited about $30 off last year, this $180 off is absolutely amazing – the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal we've



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $364.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35: Want the latest wrist wear in red? The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently enjoying a 9 per cent discount over at Amazon. This will have all the latest tech features, but remember, it doesn't have cellular like the above Apple Watch 7 deal.



