Serif wants to buy your existing work

As part of Serif's efforts to help creatives during the COVID-19 crisis, the team behind Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher have pledged to buy work from 100 creatives over 100 days.

The 100 Days, 100 Commissions initiative will take place over the next three months, and Serif is asking designers, photographers and publishers to send in their existing work for consideration. The emphasis here is that it is not asking for spec work, nor for projects created for a specific brief. Though of course, the work must have been created in an Affinity app (Serif's offerings are some of our favourite iPad Pro apps, so that shouldn't be too much of a problem).

(Image credit: Serif)

"We’re always looking for real-world projects that have been created in Affinity apps and we know many people would have been working on briefs that have just been cancelled. Alternatively they may have unused projects or even something just done for fun," says managing director Ashley Hewson.

"That’s the sort of work we’re looking to license, so contributors don’t waste time and effort preparing new work to pitch (unless they really want to) and might even get paid for something that’s been cancelled by a client."

So basically, if you have a really exciting project up your sleeve that you're unfortunately now not likely to get paid for, and it was made in an Affinity app, you can send it to Serif in the hope of being snapped up.

Serif says it is looking for the following types of projects, although these aren't the only types it will consider:

Print documents made in Affinity Publisher such as flyers, brochures, magazines, reports and book layouts

Illustrations, graphic and UI design projects made in Affinity Designer, including website or app layouts, icons, logos and packaging

Projects created in Affinity Photo such as portrait retouching, compositions, focus stacking, astrophotography, panoramas, HDR, fashion and product photography

And if you don't have a finished project that's ready for submission, you can send in an idea, as well as your portfolio (see our favourite design portfolios for some inspiration).

Interested? You've got until 12 noon (BST) on 20 April to submit your entry, which is limited to one per person. Note that any branding that you've already made will need to be "fictionalised", which could be a fun creative challenge.

Those who are commissioned will be paid USD $1,500 for their work. You can read the full terms and conditions of the initiative, as well as submit your work on Serif's website. Also note that Serif is offering a free 90-day trial of its apps at the moment, so even if you're not already using the Affinity suite, now could be the time to give it a whirl. And if you want to buy the apps outright, they are also currently 50% off.

